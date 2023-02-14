https://sputniknews.com/20230214/us-in-talks-with-bern-on-guantanamo-bay-prisoner-transfer-to-switzerland-1107437768.html
US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Transfer to Switzerland
US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Transfer to Switzerland
The US is discussing the transfer of prisoners from its notorious Guantanamo Bay detention camp to Switzerland, but there has been no official request yet, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Valentin Clivaz told Sputnik.
2023-02-14T19:50+0000
2023-02-14T19:50+0000
2023-02-14T19:50+0000
world
us guantanamo naval base
switzerland
detainees
us pentagon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_2968c9511c2ed9d76aa1d5089895bb15.jpg
The spokesman declined to specify under which status the prisoners in question could be transferred to Switzerland, since there is no signed agreement yet.Switzerland had already accepted three Guantanamo Bay detainees in 2009 and 2010, in order to facilitate the closure of this controversial detention camp. According to the Pentagon, 34 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay to date, with 20 of them eligible for transfer to another place of detention.The Guantanamo Bay military prison for international terrorists was established within the US's Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Cuba after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Representatives of international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the United Nations and Amnesty International appealed to the new US administration to speed up the closure of the Guantanamo Bay camp amid continuing reports regarding the torture of prisoners and human rights violations there.
https://sputniknews.com/20200315/us-media-reveal-incarceration-conditions-of-guantanamo-prisoners-1078570507.html
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082540984_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d13288592312781fb143ae310fbc329c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us guantanamo bay, guantanamo bay prisoners, us prisons tortures, guantanamo prisoners human rights, what countries accepts guantanamo prisoners, switzerland guantanamo detainees
us guantanamo bay, guantanamo bay prisoners, us prisons tortures, guantanamo prisoners human rights, what countries accepts guantanamo prisoners, switzerland guantanamo detainees
US in Talks With Bern on Guantanamo Bay Prisoner Transfer to Switzerland
GENEVA (Sputnik) - The United States is discussing the transfer of prisoners from its notorious Guantanamo Bay detention camp to Switzerland, but there has been no official request yet, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Valentin Clivaz told Sputnik.
"The reception of prisoners currently held at Guantanamo Bay is a topic that the US occasionally discusses with Switzerland, but the US has not made a formal request to Switzerland," Clivaz said.
The spokesman declined to specify under which status the prisoners in question could be transferred to Switzerland, since there is no signed agreement yet.
Switzerland had already accepted three Guantanamo Bay detainees in 2009 and 2010, in order to facilitate the closure of this controversial detention camp
. According to the Pentagon, 34 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay to date, with 20 of them eligible for transfer to another place of detention.
The Guantanamo Bay military prison for international terrorists was established within the US's Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Cuba after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Representatives of international organizations, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the United Nations and Amnesty International appealed to the new US administration
to speed up the closure of the Guantanamo Bay camp amid continuing reports regarding the torture of prisoners and human rights violations
there.