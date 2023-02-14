International
UN Experts Urge International Community to Stop Israeli Demolition of Palestinian Homes
UN Experts Urge International Community to Stop Israeli Demolition of Palestinian Homes
Independent United Nations experts called on the international community to take action against Israel's systematic destruction of Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday.
"The international community must take action to stop systematic and deliberate housing demolition and sealing, arbitrary displacement and forced evictions of Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank," the statement said. Israel demolished 132 Palestinian structures, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded, across 38 communities in the West Bank in January alone, up 135% compared to the same period last year, according to the OHCHR. UN experts have repeatedly raised concerns with the Israeli government on these issues, but never received any response, it added. "We regret that impunity prevails, in particular for human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by the occupying power. It is high time for international adjudication bodies to determine the nature of the Israeli occupation and seek justice and accountability for all crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory," the experts said in a statement. At the end of December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem." Under the resolution, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to render an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's violations of Palestinians rights, in particular, the annexation and occupation of their territories. Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.
00:56 GMT 14.02.2023
MOSCOW, February 13 (Sputnik) - Independent United Nations experts called on the international community to take action against Israel's systematic destruction of Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said Monday.
"The international community must take action to stop systematic and deliberate housing demolition and sealing, arbitrary displacement and forced evictions of Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank," the statement said.
Israel demolished 132 Palestinian structures, including 34 residential and 15 donor-funded, across 38 communities in the West Bank in January alone, up 135% compared to the same period last year, according to the OHCHR.
"The systematic demolition of Palestinian homes, erection of illegal Israeli settlements and systematic denial of building permits for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amounts to 'domicide'," the statement read.
UN experts have repeatedly raised concerns with the Israeli government on these issues, but never received any response, it added.
"We regret that impunity prevails, in particular for human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by the occupying power. It is high time for international adjudication bodies to determine the nature of the Israeli occupation and seek justice and accountability for all crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory," the experts said in a statement.
At the end of December 2022, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on "Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem."
Under the resolution, the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to render an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's violations of Palestinians rights, in particular, the annexation and occupation of their territories.
Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.
