https://sputniknews.com/20230214/turkish-opposition-leader-says-elections-should-not-be-postponed-1107406104.html

Turkish Opposition Leader Says Elections Should Not Be Postponed

Turkish Opposition Leader Says Elections Should Not Be Postponed

The leader of Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, said on Tuesday that the general election in Turkey must take place as scheduled in May or June despite the impact of devastating earthquakes

2023-02-14T08:55+0000

2023-02-14T08:55+0000

2023-02-14T08:55+0000

world

earthquake rocks turkiye and syria

turkiye

syria

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0b/1107339550_1:0:3640:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_950fa21d3cd57836a40cfb5be38678de.jpg

On Monday, former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc suggested postponing the election because "the country must get rid of the pre-election stress" amid the quakes. The opposition believes that any demands to postpone the election are a pretext for incumbent authorities to avoid it altogether. Another opposition politician, Idris Sahin, a member of the Democracy and Progress Party, also believes that the election should take place not later than June 18. "The law provides that elections should be held on June 18. Until yesterday, the date announced by the ruling parties, May 14, was nothing more than a wish. There was no decision. Therefore, we consider it appropriate to hold elections on June 18, in accordance with the law," the Duvar newspaper quoted him as saying. In late January, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the general election in the country was scheduled for May 14, a month earlier than originally planned. However, the parliament should approve the new date, although Erdogan has the power to dissolve it and announce early elections that will take place 60 days after the parliament’s dissolution. Turkiye's Nationalist Movement Party and the ruling Justice and Development Party have supported Erdogan as their single candidate. Six opposition parties have also agreed to nominate a common candidate but have not announced a name yet. On February 6, parts of Turkiye and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkiye exceeded 31,500.

https://sputniknews.com/20230213/man-rescued-by-russian-team-in-turkey-over-6-days-after-earthquake--1107360687.html

turkiye

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkey's opposition republican people's party, devastating earthquakes