Stoltenberg Arrives for Day One of NATO Defense Ministers' Meetings in Brussels
Stoltenberg Arrives for Day One of NATO Defense Ministers' Meetings in Brussels
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers in Brussels. Later in the day, Jens Stoltenberg delivers the opening remarks at the summit.The heads of defense ministries of NATO countries gather for a regular meeting in the Belgian capital, where they plan to discuss further increase aid to Ukraine, as well as the increase of military production and protection of critical infrastructure, especially underwater infrastructure.Ministers from Finland and Sweden, along with Ukraine’s representative and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, are also expected to attend the event.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Stoltenberg Arrives for Day One of NATO Defense Ministers' Meetings in Brussels

07:39 GMT 14.02.2023
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters amid crisis in Ukraine and troubles with the accession precess of new members - Sweden and Finland.
Sputnik goes live as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for the first day of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers in Brussels. Later in the day, Jens Stoltenberg delivers the opening remarks at the summit.
The heads of defense ministries of NATO countries gather for a regular meeting in the Belgian capital, where they plan to discuss further increase aid to Ukraine, as well as the increase of military production and protection of critical infrastructure, especially underwater infrastructure.
Ministers from Finland and Sweden, along with Ukraine’s representative and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, are also expected to attend the event.
