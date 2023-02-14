https://sputniknews.com/20230214/neo-nazis-are-returning-from-ukraine-to-the-us-1107389245.html

Neo Nazis Are Returning From Ukraine to The US

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, and the US tracking... 14.02.2023, Sputnik International

Neo Nazis Are Returning From Ukraine To The US On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, and the U.S. tracking Chinese balloons over the Middle East.

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | The Rage Against the War Machine Infighting, Socaliam, and The Boston TrapJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Shooting Down Objects, Joe Biden the Most Corrupt President Ever, and The Ohio Train DerailmentIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Caleb Maupin about the anti war movement, the liberal left, and Neo-Nazis that have been trained in Ukraine. Caleb talked about the pettiness on the left and the infighting within the anti-war movement. Caleb commented on recent news of Neo-Nazis returning from Ukraine and the Western media ignoring these stories.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the Project Veritas board placing James O'Keefe on leave, UFO hysteria, and the train derailment. Jim spoke about the alleged balloons in the sky during the Trump administration and the Pentagon press conference on the objects shot down. Jim talked about the Ohio train derailment and reports of wildlife animals dying within miles of the derailment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

