EU's Borrell Arrives at Ukraine Defense Contact Group and NATO Ministerial Meeting

A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

2023-02-14T08:40+0000

Sputnik is live as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers, as well as a separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

