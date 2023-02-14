EU's Borrell Arrives at Ukraine Defense Contact Group and NATO Ministerial Meeting

https://sputniknews.com/20230214/eus-borrell-arrives-at-ukraine-defense-contact-group-and-nato-ministerial-meeting-1107394658.html
A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.
Sputnik is live as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels ahead of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) meeting at the level of defense ministers, as well as a separate meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG).A meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is held from February 14-15 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The North Atlantic Council at the defense ministerial level is set to discuss the bloc's deterrence and defense issues, ways to increase defense industrial capacity and restocking, as well as enhancing the security of underwater infrastructure. The ministers will also touch upon further support to Ukraine and the possibility of boosting it.
