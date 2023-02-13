https://sputniknews.com/20230213/protest-against-judicial-reform-held-in-jerusalem-1107363175.html

Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem

Protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration and its planned judicial reform

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its planned judicial reform.On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the country's parliament, the Knesset, to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

