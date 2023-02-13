International
LIVE: Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem
Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem
Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem
Protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration and its planned judicial reform
world
israel
jerusalem
protest
benjamin netanyahu
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its planned judicial reform.On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the country's parliament, the Knesset, to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
israel
prime minister benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform, protesters rally
prime minister benjamin netanyahu, judicial reform, protesters rally

Protest Against Judicial Reform Held in Jerusalem

09:57 GMT 13.02.2023
On Saturday, over 80,000 people gathered across Israel in protest against the planned judicial reform, reports said. In Tel Aviv alone, about 50,000 protesters participated in the demonstration.
Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as protesters rally against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its planned judicial reform.
On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the country's parliament, the Knesset, to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority, among other points. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
