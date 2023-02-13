https://sputniknews.com/20230213/israel-approves-nine-settlements-in-west-bank-says-israels-national-security-minister-1107360965.html

Israel Approves Nine Settlements in West Bank, Says Israel's National Security Minister

Several new Israeli settlements in the West Bank were legalized following a cabinet meeting on national security affairs, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said.

"I am glad that the cabinet accepted my request this evening to approve nine settlements," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter late on Sunday night, adding that "it is an important start" but "not enough." The press service of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the construction of new housing units on the territory of existing settlements was expected to be approved in the coming days. According to the Israeli government, the cabinet has already taken steps to boost law enforcement in Jerusalem. Israeli media reported at the end of January that Netanyahu’s government was discussing a series of steps that could facilitate the issuance of permits for the construction of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The government's plan reportedly includes approving the construction of 18,000 new housing units in the coming months, as well as the creation of a separate entity to approve the construction of non-residential complexes. Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

