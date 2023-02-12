https://sputniknews.com/20230212/too-crispy-for-comfort-mcdonalds-to-pull-down-ad-placed-near-crematorium-in-england-1107352655.html
Too Crispy for Comfort: McDonald's to Pull Down Ad Placed Near Crematorium in England
Too Crispy for Comfort: McDonald's to Pull Down Ad Placed Near Crematorium in England
The ad in question was placed in close proximity to the Penmount Crematorium located near the city of Truro, sparking discontent among locals.
2023-02-12T11:01+0000
2023-02-12T11:01+0000
2023-02-12T11:01+0000
world
england
mcdonalds
crematorium
ad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083567229_0:54:2049:1206_1920x0_80_0_0_ce4e091c73afec2d6f6ad2f2f52d16dd.jpg
Fast-food giant McDonald's has agreed to take down one of its ads in Cornwall that was apparently deemed tasteless by some members of the community.The ad in question, which promoted McDonald’s McCrispy chicken sandwich, was installed right next to a crematorium sign, across the road from the Penmount Crematorium, located near the city of Truro.A number of people, however, regarded the placement of the sign as hilarious rather than offensive, the media outlet points out, with one of them remarking that “anyone who doesn't find this funny are the same people that were taken into consideration when the Penmount Hotel in Newquay became Penberthy Care Home."
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0a/1083567229_184:0:1863:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_6af3e46aba8764768b7dafc0960b82a5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mcdonald's ad,vertisement, crematorium
mcdonald's ad,vertisement, crematorium
Too Crispy for Comfort: McDonald's to Pull Down Ad Placed Near Crematorium in England
The ad in question was placed in close proximity to the Penmount Crematorium located near the city of Truro, sparking discontent among locals.
Fast-food giant McDonald's has agreed to take down one of its ads in Cornwall that was apparently deemed tasteless by some members of the community.
"We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by CornwallLive, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed," the company said in a statement.
The ad in question, which promoted McDonald’s McCrispy chicken sandwich, was installed right next to a crematorium sign, across the road from the Penmount Crematorium, located near the city of Truro.
"Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I'm sure some grieving family members won't like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one," one woman told a local media outlet.
A number of people, however, regarded the placement of the sign as hilarious rather than offensive, the media outlet points out, with one of them remarking that “anyone who doesn't find this funny are the same people that were taken into consideration when the Penmount Hotel in Newquay became Penberthy Care Home."
"It was thought some wouldn't see the funny side of a building full of older folk sharing the same name as the corporation body furnace," they added.