Too Crispy for Comfort: McDonald's to Pull Down Ad Placed Near Crematorium in England

The ad in question was placed in close proximity to the Penmount Crematorium located near the city of Truro, sparking discontent among locals.

Fast-food giant McDonald's has agreed to take down one of its ads in Cornwall that was apparently deemed tasteless by some members of the community.The ad in question, which promoted McDonald’s McCrispy chicken sandwich, was installed right next to a crematorium sign, across the road from the Penmount Crematorium, located near the city of Truro.A number of people, however, regarded the placement of the sign as hilarious rather than offensive, the media outlet points out, with one of them remarking that “anyone who doesn't find this funny are the same people that were taken into consideration when the Penmount Hotel in Newquay became Penberthy Care Home."

