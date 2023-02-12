https://sputniknews.com/20230212/over-100-charged-as-turkey-investigates-negligence-in-wake-of-deadly-earthquakes-1107348444.html

Over 100 Charged as Turkey Investigates Negligence in Wake of Deadly Earthquakes

At least 14 of those charged with negligence, manslaughter, and building code violations have been arrested as Turks demand accountability following the horrific earthquakes that left over 28,000 dead in Turkey and Syria.

Turkish authorities have begun to carry out arrests of over a hundred contractors, architects and engineers who played a role in the construction of buildings which collapsed in the historic earthquakes that struck the region this week, according to local media.Per TRT World, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday that police have identified 131 suspects who had a hand in building structures which gave way, and that detention orders have already been issued for 113 of them – at least a dozen of whom have already reportedly been jailed.Those detained have been hit with charges ranging from building code violations to reckless manslaughter.Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Wednesday that while the government is currently prioritizing rescue efforts, “the judicial process will follow, at which point “all those who had negligence and fault will be held accountable.”Now the Justice Ministry is directing local prosecutor’s offices to establish “Earthquake Crimes Investigation Departments” in the 10 provinces where a state of emergency has been declared, according to another Turkish outlet.Additionally, around 50 people have so far been arrested for looting in the aftermath of the quakes, local media is reporting. One video posted to social media appeared to show bystanders trying to beat a suspected looter who police were attempting to detain.The death toll in Turkey and Syria following the quakes is approaching 30,000 as rescue crews continue to contend with not just the elements but also geopolitics.While humanitarian assistance has flown freely to Turkey, Syrians to the south have largely been left in the cold. Despite a supposed six-month pause, extraterritorial sanctions imposed by the US against Syrians under the so-called ‘Caesar Act’ make it virtually impossible for Syrians to conduct normal transactions and complicate cooperation with international humanitarian aid groups.

