Massive Cyclone Leaves About 15,000 New Zealanders Without Electricity

Around 15,000 people have been left without electricity in New Zealand's northern city of Auckland due to large-scale outages caused by powerful cyclone Gabrielle, expected to become one of the most serious storms to hit the country this century, local energy company Vector said on Sunday.

The firm added that due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, power outages would continue until Monday. The Auckland Emergency Management, in turn, urged people to prepare for the aftermath of the massive blackouts, including stocking up on food, batteries, blankets, and warm clothing, as well as listening to the news on the radio.

