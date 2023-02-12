International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
London, Kiev Negotiating Plans for Production of UK Weapons in Ukraine, Media Reports
London, Kiev Negotiating Plans for Production of UK Weapons in Ukraine, Media Reports
UK defense industry officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts plans for the production of British weapons in Ukraine, which would mark the deepening of Kiev's ties with both London and NATO, British newspaper reported on Sunday.
UK executives traveled to Ukraine with a view of creating joint ventures there that would produce weapons and vehicles locally under license, the report said. In addition, the newspaper reported that other European defense companies are also negotiating with Kiev on the issue, and that UK companies do not want to lose to French and German competitors. A British executive said there is a race to put the UK “at the front of the queue,” the newspaper said. Ukraine used to produce some types of Israeli and US small arms, such as rifles, under license, and adapted some of its tanks to incorporate Israeli electronics, the newspaper added. According to the media, Kiev would like to produce Western-designed artillery, vehicles and weapons itself rather than buy them. Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.
London, Kiev Negotiating Plans for Production of UK Weapons in Ukraine, Media Reports

06:09 GMT 12.02.2023 (Updated: 06:30 GMT 12.02.2023)
Members of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London
Members of the British military's Royal Artillery regiment are silhouetted as they stand near a Rapier air defence system during a media event ahead of a training exercise designed to test military procedures prior to the Olympic period in Blackheath, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK defense industry officials are discussing with their Ukrainian counterparts plans for the production of British weapons in Ukraine, which would mark the deepening of Kiev's ties with both London and NATO, British newspaper reported on Sunday.
UK executives traveled to Ukraine with a view of creating joint ventures there that would produce weapons and vehicles locally under license, the report said.
In addition, the newspaper reported that other European defense companies are also negotiating with Kiev on the issue, and that UK companies do not want to lose to French and German competitors.
Members of the British military's 4th Mechanised Brigade parade through central London to attend a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Monday, April 22, 2013.
Sputnik Explains
How Aid to Ukraine Has Left Britain's Military in a Sorry State
6 February, 18:55 GMT
A British executive said there is a race to put the UK “at the front of the queue,” the newspaper said.
Ukraine used to produce some types of Israeli and US small arms, such as rifles, under license, and adapted some of its tanks to incorporate Israeli electronics, the newspaper added.
According to the media, Kiev would like to produce Western-designed artillery, vehicles and weapons itself rather than buy them.
Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns.
