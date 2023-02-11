International
LIVE: Fourth Rally Against Macron's Pension Reform in Paris
World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England
World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England
A World War II bomb has unexpectedly exploded in the UK city of Great Yarmouth located in the eastern county of Norfolk, the local police said.
The police added that no one had been injured as a result of the bomb explosion. The cordons surrounding the explosion site have been removed and people can return to their homes, according to the police.
World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England

12:33 GMT 11.02.2023
