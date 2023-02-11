World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A World War II bomb has unexpectedly exploded in the UK city of Great Yarmouth located in the eastern county of Norfolk, the local police said.
"We can confirm the unexploded World War II bomb in Great Yarmouth has detonated. This was not a planned detonation and happened during slow burn work to disarm the explosives. All army and emergency service personnel are accounted for," the Norfolk Police wrote on Twitter on Friday.
The police added that no one had been injured as a result of the bomb explosion.
The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb— Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023
The cordons surrounding the explosion site have been removed and people can return to their homes, according to the police.