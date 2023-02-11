https://sputniknews.com/20230211/world-war-ii-bomb-explodes-in-east-of-england-1107341162.html

World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England

World War II Bomb Explodes in East of England

A World War II bomb has unexpectedly exploded in the UK city of Great Yarmouth located in the eastern county of Norfolk, the local police said.

2023-02-11T12:33+0000

2023-02-11T12:33+0000

2023-02-11T12:33+0000

world

world war ii

bomb

explosion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_0:77:2000:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_10872e3689366e333acddc439029fd86.jpg

The police added that no one had been injured as a result of the bomb explosion. The cordons surrounding the explosion site have been removed and people can return to their homes, according to the police.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

world war ii bomb explodes, sudden explosion, explosion in norfolk