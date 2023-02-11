https://sputniknews.com/20230211/weekly-news-wrap-sy-hersh-bombshell-bidens-sotu-address-russia-oil-production-cut-1107333512.html

Weekly News Wrap; Sy Hersh Bombshell; Biden's SOTU Address; Russia Oil Production Cut

Sy Hersh has released a bombshell article that points the finger at President Biden's neocon inner circle for the attack on Germany's gas pipeline. 11.02.2023, Sputnik International

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. The Pentagon looks to start top secret programs in Ukraine.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's news stories. We review President Biden's SOTU address. Also, Russia cuts oil production and Janet Yellen goes to China.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the week's news stories. Sy Hersh has released a bombshell article that points the finger at President Biden's neocon inner circle for the attack on Germany's gas pipeline. Also, Chris Hedges has an article about woke imperialism.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss the week's news stories. President Biden's State of the Union address did not reassure his detractors. Also, the US empire looks to invade Haiti and Sy Hersh exposes a potential bombshell scandal.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's news stories. More evidence comes in to support the Sy Hersh Nord Stream story. Also, many Republicans are pushing for an end to the Ukraine conflict and Trump moves to become the peace candidate in 2024.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

