Super Bowl First Can’t Hide Football’s Racism Problem

Lula Visits the US, What’s At Stake In Nigeria Elections, How The Super Bowl Restricts Speech 11.02.2023, Sputnik International

by any means necessary

radio

brazil

nigeria

nfl

grammy awards

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by independent journalist Nathália Urban to discuss Brazilian President Lula da Silva’s visit to the US and what is on the agenda for his meeting with Joe Biden, the state of the environment in Brazil following former President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign of deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, how Lula and Biden differ in their perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and what that means for Latin America, and what Brazil’s relationship with the US will look like amid the growing trend toward multipolarity.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss upcoming elections in Nigeria and who the major candidates are, what issues are at stake in the election and how they fit into the context of recent coups in west Africa, and the significance that no candidates are not former military officers and why that doesn’t necessarily negate the influence of the military in Nigeria’s politics.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a recent ruling in Phoenix over the NFL’s use of “clean zones” in the areas near Super Bowl sites, why this ruling and who brought the challenge to clean zones highlights how the civil legal system ignores working class people, a new documentary highlighting the career and activism of former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and how protest in sports is co-opted and sanitized to serve the interests of leagues and their owners.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Jared Ball, a father, husband, Professor of Africana Studies at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD, the curator of imixwhatilike.org and author of the book, “The Myth and Propaganda of Black Buying Power” to discuss the upcoming Super Bowl and the narratives being spun around the fact that both starting quarterbacks are Black, why sports betting advertisements are poised to become the replacement for cryptocurrency ads in the Super Bowl, and the Grammy Awards recent tribute to the history of hip hop and how it has historically treated hip hop artists.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

nigeria

