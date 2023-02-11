International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20230211/fetterman-sick-again-another-object-shot-down-over-alaska-and-democrats-hate-elon-musk-1107332899.html
Fetterman Sick Again, Another Object Shot Down Over Alaska, and Democrats Hate Elon Musk
Fetterman Sick Again, Another Object Shot Down Over Alaska, and Democrats Hate Elon Musk
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI raiding former VP Mike Pence's home, and an object shot down... 11.02.2023
the backstory
radio
voting machines
gop
germany
nord stream
third party
Fetterman Sick Again, Another Object Shot Down Over Alaska, and Democrats Hate Elon Musk
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI raiding former VP Mike Pence's home, and an object shot down over the skies of Alaska by the U.S.
Alison Hayden - Former Candidate for Congress of California 14th District | Election Integrity in California, Building Coalitions, and Ranked Choice Voting ProblemsAddy Adds - Former Teacher, Reporter, and Commentator | James O'Keefe, GOP Operatives, and Independent JournalismIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Alison Hayden about recent ranked choice voting issues in Alameda County, the secrecy surrounding mail in ballots, and coalitions for election integrity. Alison talked about her success with building coalitions with Democrats and the issues Alameda County faced with ranked choice voting. Alison commented on California's use of mail-in ballots and the need for third parties.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Addy Adds about the Project Veritas board, Fox News donors, and James O'Keefe under fire. Addy discussed the Pfizer investigation by Project Veritas and the board of Project Veritas discussing the removal of James O'Keefe. Addy talked about conservative donors and these donors attempting to destroy independent journalism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Fetterman Sick Again, Another Object Shot Down Over Alaska, and Democrats Hate Elon Musk

10:53 GMT 11.02.2023
The Backstory
Fetterman Sick Again, Another Object Shot Down Over Alaska, and Democrats Hate Elon Musk
