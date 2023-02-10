https://sputniknews.com/20230210/who-declared-war-eu-statements-of-being-at-war-with-russia-very-dangerous-austrian-ex-fm-says-1107325625.html

‘Who Declared War’? EU Statements of Being ‘At War With Russia’ Very Dangerous, Austrian Ex-FM Says

‘Who Declared War’? EU Statements of Being ‘At War With Russia’ Very Dangerous, Austrian Ex-FM Says

After Russia launched its special operation in Ukraine in February 2022 following failed talks to neutralize the country as a potential base for NATO offensive weapons, the West rushed to funnel arms to Kiev’s fighters. The year since has made clear NATO intends to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian rather than reach a peace accord.

2023-02-10T16:56+0000

2023-02-10T16:56+0000

2023-02-10T16:56+0000

analysis

karin kneissl

european union (eu)

proxy war

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0a/1107325830_0:115:3235:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_8da573315112dee16a28e689061b79fb.jpg

The German government has been rushing to clean up the mess created by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who declared on January 24 at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, that "We are at war against Russia, not against each other." It was later claimed that her words were taken out of context, and that she was talking about the need for the European Union to be united in its policy of sending weapons to Ukraine.“Ukraine must win, that is really important. In any case, we must ensure that we do everything we can to bring them closer to that victory,” Rutte told Dutch media at the time.Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Sputnik on Friday that these kinds of statements are very dangerous, because the legal divide between formal declarations of war and peace has never been respected in Europe.Kneissl explained that through the 19th and 20th centuries, formal declarations of war were often absent from major conflicts. “It was one ultimatum chasing the next ultimatum,” she noted. “So I would say Mrs. Annalena Baerbock was fairly outspoken.”“There is a lot of confusion on the Western side because of the fact that Ukraine army members are trained on German territory, on British territory, and it didn't start yesterday, it started some years ago,” Kneissl noted. “The fact that there's heavy arms being supplied, all that, you cannot anymore say that you are neutral or that this is not your war. I mean, this is de facto happening, whichever de-jure interpretation you want to give to it.”In her Vedomosti column recently, Kneissl noted that European leaders are not taking the conflict seriously, giving it the appearance of an emotionally-driven game of war rather than a policy made by level-headed adults.“I mean, I wouldn't say that it's just one big group of teenagers, but those who have to say and those who have in our time, unfortunately, the support of the published opinion are very much into emotion, whether it's Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, who is, I think, in her early sixties now. I mean, she's a far cry from being a teenager; Mrs. Annalena Baerbock is in mid-forties. So but they behave all of them, in an emotional and not in a rational way. And this is the big issue,” she explained.

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/will-ukraine-fatigue-among-us-lawmakers-bring-kiev-militarization-to-end-1107322654.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230210/pentagon-proposes-resuming-covert-ukrainian-intelligence-programs-media-reports-1107321934.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

karin kneissl, karin kneissl to sputnik, conflict in ukraine, war in ukraine, war against russia, annalena baerbock