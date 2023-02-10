International
Switzerland Plans to Send Officers to NATO Command Structure, Government Says
Switzerland Plans to Send Officers to NATO Command Structure, Government Says
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Switzerland is planning to send officers to the NATO command structure and take part in the work of the alliance's Centres of Excellence, the Swiss Federal Council said on Friday.
NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher Cavoli paid a working visit to Switzerland to meet with the armed forces' leadership
