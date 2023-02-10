https://sputniknews.com/20230210/sanctions-not-hindered-russia-netherlands-trade-relations-turnover-increased-ambassador-says-1107288375.html

Sanctions Not Hindered Russia-Netherlands Trade Relations, Turnover Increased, Ambassador Says

European sanctions, imposed on Russia in response to the military operation in Ukraine, have not hindered the development of trade relations between Russia and the Netherlands, and the bilateral turnover in January-August 2022 increased by 31.2%

He said that Russia's export to the Netherlands rose 57.6% to 16.6 billion euros, while imports from the Netherlands decreased by 37.6% to 2.5 billion euros, adding that "the surplus of the Russian Federation in trade with the Kingdom of the Netherlands amounted to 14.1 billion euros."Speaking about political and economic situation on general, Shulgin added that Moscow is ready to consider new format of cooperation with the West but on its own terms.Concerning the relations with the Netherlands, the ambassador said that the Hague unilaterally "froze" almost all the areas of bilateral cooperation with Russia that were still open.

