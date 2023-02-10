https://sputniknews.com/20230210/government-directed-censorship-wh-denies-nord-stream-bombing-report-and-roger-waters-at-the-un-1107284331.html

Government Directed Censorship, WH Denies Nord Stream Bombing Report, and Roger Waters at the UN

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump being reinstated on Facebook, and SpaceX admitting to blocking Ukraine's ability to access its satellites.

Government Directed Censorship, WH Denies Nord Stream Bombing Report, and Roger Waters at the UN On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Donald Trump being reinstated on Facebook, and SpaceX admitting to blocking Ukraine's ability to access its satellites.

Mark Krikorian - Executive Director of Center for Immigration Studies | Biden is Abusing his Power on Immigration, The Anti Border Patrol Crowd, and Alejandro MayorkasScott S. Powell - Entrepreneur, Author of Rediscovering America: How the National Holidays Tell an Amazing Story about Who We Are | Biden's Nasty SOTU, Karl Marx, and American PropagandaIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Krikorian about Biden's illegal parole program, calls for mass amnesty, and Donald Trump's attacks on Ron DeSantis. Mark commented on the job Ron DeSantis has done on immigration in Florida and how Florida Republicans voted against E-verify. Mark spoke about Biden's comments on immigration at the State of the Union and Alejandro Mayorkas facing possible impeachment from Congress.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Scott Powell about the Chinese spy balloons, the truth about the Civil War, and America's readiness to defend Taiwan. Scott talked about the disgusting rhetoric in Joe Biden's State of the Union speech and the First Lady kissing the Vice President's husband. Scott explained the American propaganda machine and how the college education system in America has become politicized.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

