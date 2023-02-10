https://sputniknews.com/20230210/former-twitter-heads-testify-uk-labor-strikes-zelensky-in-brussels-1107280614.html
Former Twitter Heads Testify, UK Labor Strikes, Zelensky in Brussels
Syrian-American journalist Steven Sahiounie provides an update on conditions on the ground in Syria, as aid slowly trickles in from the UN.
Veteran journalist and war correspondent Elijah Magnier joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss slowness in the provision of aid to Syria; why the EU continues to hold Ukraine at arms’ length, photo ops notwithstanding; the infighting in the EU over how to respond to American trade subsidies; and who is benefiting from current land and trade wars.UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the cost of living crisis in the UK and proposed laws in the UK to curb both strikes and protests.Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the latest from the State Department on China’s balloon incursions, the health of US members of Congress, the FBI’s latest targets for infiltration, more tech layoffs, media walkouts, and what Representative George Santos has in common with his fellow members of Congress.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa breaks down what came out of the Congressional grilling of former Twitter executives on Wednesday, how effective policy proposals might actually be generated, the evolution of crowd control technology, and whether AI can be implicated on ongoing tech layoffs.The Misfits also discuss the death of a pop icon and Alec Baldwin’s legal woes.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
04:31 GMT 10.02.2023
Veteran journalist and war correspondent Elijah Magnier joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss slowness in the provision of aid to Syria; why the EU continues to hold Ukraine at arms’ length, photo ops notwithstanding; the infighting in the EU over how to respond to American trade subsidies; and who is benefiting from current land and trade wars.
UK-based freelance journalist Mohamed Elmaazi discusses the cost of living crisis in the UK and proposed laws in the UK to curb both strikes and protests.
Award-winning political cartoonist, columnist and author Ted Rall discusses the latest from the State Department on China’s balloon incursions, the health of US members of Congress, the FBI’s latest targets for infiltration, more tech layoffs, media walkouts, and what Representative George Santos has in common with his fellow members of Congress.
Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa breaks down what came out of the Congressional grilling of former Twitter executives on Wednesday, how effective policy proposals might actually be generated, the evolution of crowd control technology, and whether AI can be implicated on ongoing tech layoffs.
The Misfits also discuss the death of a pop icon and Alec Baldwin’s legal woes.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.