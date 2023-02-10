https://sputniknews.com/20230210/eu-seeking-access-to-central-asian-resources-to-replace-supplies-from-russia-moscow-says-1107323831.html

EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia, Moscow Says

he European Union wants to get access to Central Asian countries' resources and create a corridor bypassing Russia, though it will be expensive, Director of the Third Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik told Sputnik.

Sternik added that the Central Asian states would have to disburse large sums to reach these "high European standards." Last year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries, including in energy supplies and the building of transport corridors that do not depend on Russia. This partnership is also intended as a "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, according to Borrell.

