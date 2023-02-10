International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230210/eu-seeking-access-to-central-asian-resources-to-replace-supplies-from-russia-moscow-says-1107323831.html
EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia, Moscow Says
EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia, Moscow Says
he European Union wants to get access to Central Asian countries' resources and create a corridor bypassing Russia, though it will be expensive, Director of the Third Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik told Sputnik.
2023-02-10T15:34+0000
2023-02-10T15:34+0000
world
central asia
resources
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_0:93:3071:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_e7cd44ffe7483f7108660f36393abcfe.jpg
Sternik added that the Central Asian states would have to disburse large sums to reach these "high European standards." Last year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries, including in energy supplies and the building of transport corridors that do not depend on Russia. This partnership is also intended as a "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, according to Borrell.
central asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105409384_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4501509d5c0d6638afc8546605f8803e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
central asia, resources, oil, gas, transport corridor
central asia, resources, oil, gas, transport corridor

EU Seeking Access to Central Asian Resources to Replace Supplies From Russia, Moscow Says

15:34 GMT 10.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset.
The building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow at sunset. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union wants to get access to Central Asian countries' resources and create a corridor bypassing Russia, though it will be expensive, Director of the Third Department of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexander Sternik told Sputnik.
"We clearly see EU efforts to turn the region into a transit corridor from the East to the West bypassing Russia and get access to resources in Central Asia to replace supplies from our country. Brussels says it is introducing its standards of management, communications and logistics. And this is a costly affair," the diplomat said.
Sternik added that the Central Asian states would have to disburse large sums to reach these "high European standards."
Last year, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU was looking to expand cooperation with Central Asian countries, including in energy supplies and the building of transport corridors that do not depend on Russia. This partnership is also intended as a "counterweight" Russia's and China's influence in the region, according to Borrell.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала