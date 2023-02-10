https://sputniknews.com/20230210/decline-in-russias-gdp-in-2022-amounted-to-25-central-bank-says-1107315366.html

Decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 Amounted to 2.5%, Central Bank Says

Decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 Amounted to 2.5%, Central Bank Says

The decline in Russia's GDP in 2022 amounted to 2.5%, while this year the GDP is expected to either drop by 1% or increase by 1%, the Russian Central Bank said on Friday.

2023-02-10T11:26+0000

2023-02-10T11:26+0000

2023-02-10T11:26+0000

economy

gdp

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951958_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30c9481137fb38e20e6a8ccdf7d04edb.jpg

As for 2025, GDP is expected to increase by 1.5-2.5%, the statement read. Additionally, the regulator upgraded the forecast for the average key rate in 2023 to 7-9% from 6.5-8.5%, the bank's report said, adding that it expects it to be in the range of 6.9-9.2% from February 13 until the end of the year.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

economy, russia, russian economy, iflation, russian gdp