Biden Says Not Ready Yet to Make Decision About Running For Re-Election in 2024
Biden Says Not Ready Yet to Make Decision About Running For Re-Election in 2024
US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the American broadcaster that he is not ready yet to make a decision about his bid in the 2024 election.
2023-02-10T15:37+0000
2023-02-10T15:54+0000
Earlier this week, Biden said during an interview that he plans on running for re-election in 2024 despite his age but he has not yet made a firm decision.
Biden Says Not Ready Yet to Make Decision About Running For Re-Election in 2024

15:37 GMT 10.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the American broadcaster that he is not ready yet to make a decision about his bid in the 2024 election.
"I am just not ready to make it," Biden said.
Earlier this week, Biden said during an interview that he plans on running for re-election in 2024 despite his age but he has not yet made a firm decision.
