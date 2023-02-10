https://sputniknews.com/20230210/biden-says-not-ready-yet-to-make-decision-about-running-for-re-election-in-2024-1107324065.html

Biden Says Not Ready Yet to Make Decision About Running For Re-Election in 2024

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the American broadcaster that he is not ready yet to make a decision about his bid in the 2024 election.

Earlier this week, Biden said during an interview that he plans on running for re-election in 2024 despite his age but he has not yet made a firm decision.

