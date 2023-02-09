International
LIVE: Russia's Lavrov, Sudanese FM Al-Sadiq Hold Joint Press Conference in Khartoum
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The Democrat Strategy is to Protect the Biden Family at All Costs
the backstory
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Chinese Balloon is Seen as a Joke in China, Political Trolling, and The Importance of Fur in Russia History Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | The War Machine is Out of Control, Activism for Julian Assange, and Getting Past Ideological DifferencesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about America's attempts to divide Russia-China relations, sub orbital surveillance, and Marjorie Taylor Greene at the State of the Union address. Mark commented on Marjorie Taylor Greene's political trolling and the Chinese balloons that have orbited over America. Mark talked about Seymour Hersh's article on the details of the Nord Stream bombing and how Ted Cruz had called for the destruction of Nord Stream in the past.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the activism to stop the Julian Assange extradition, the rage against the war machine rally, and crossing ideological lines. Misty discussed the importance of uniting for a single cause and how far the anti-war movement has fallen. Misty spoke about the need for good journalism and the importance of rallying against the Julian Assange extradition.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Rogan being accused of anti-semitism, and the UK offering to train Ukrainian pilots
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Chinese Balloon is Seen as a Joke in China, Political Trolling, and The Importance of Fur in Russia History

Misty Winston - Political Activist, Organizer, and Radio Host | The War Machine is Out of Control, Activism for Julian Assange, and Getting Past Ideological Differences

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about America's attempts to divide Russia-China relations, sub orbital surveillance, and Marjorie Taylor Greene at the State of the Union address. Mark commented on Marjorie Taylor Greene's political trolling and the Chinese balloons that have orbited over America. Mark talked about Seymour Hersh's article on the details of the Nord Stream bombing and how Ted Cruz had called for the destruction of Nord Stream in the past.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Misty Winston about the activism to stop the Julian Assange extradition, the rage against the war machine rally, and crossing ideological lines. Misty discussed the importance of uniting for a single cause and how far the anti-war movement has fallen. Misty spoke about the need for good journalism and the importance of rallying against the Julian Assange extradition.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
