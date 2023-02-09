https://sputniknews.com/20230209/state-of-the-union-zelensky-in-london-african-pollution-suits-1107090266.html

State of the Union, Zelensky in London, African Pollution Suits

State of the Union, Zelensky in London, African Pollution Suits

US President Joe Biden gives a bad speech with good political theater for his State of the Union, and the GOP response is nonsensical. 09.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-09T04:13+0000

2023-02-09T04:13+0000

2023-02-09T09:23+0000

political misfits

sotu

joe biden

nord stream

oil

class

immigration

cop

opioid crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107090120_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_18c475d90d1a618b7f32795329cf9af1.png

State of the Union, Zelensky in London, African Pollution Suits US President Joe Biden gives a bad speech with good political theater for his State of the Union, and the GOP response is nonsensical.

Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik joins Misfit hosts Michelle Witte and Ben Zinevich to discuss the foreign policy aspects of the State of the Union speech, the leader of Ukraine making his case for fighter jets in London, Seymour Hersh’s bombshell report claiming the US conducted and covered up the sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline, and the state of recovery in Turkey and Syria following devastating earthquakes there earlier this week.Steven Donzinger, a lawyer, writer, former journalist and environmental advocate currently known for leading a decades-long legal battle against Chevron Corporation related to its contamination of the Ecuadorian rainforest, discusses environmental lawsuits brought against extraction companies in the Niger Delta, a possible landmark environmental case in Zambia, and the killing of an environmental activist resisting the construction of ‘Cop City’ in Atlanta.Towson University Professor Ray Baker discusses Joe Biden’s performance during the State of the Union address, the accuracy of his presentation of his administration’s accomplishments, the back and forth on Social Security during the speech, his invocation of Tyre Nichols and the Democrats’ track record on policing, and whether this performance solidifies his nomination in 2024.Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist Maru Mora Villalpando discusses how immigration was presented in last night’s State of the Union, how the Biden administration has managed immigration so far, how immigration gets used by the right, and what happens when migrants advocate for better treatment.The Misfits also discuss a walkout by NBC employees, Donald Trump’s response to the State of the Union, and groomer chickens coming home to roost.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

sotu, joe biden, nord stream, oil, class, immigration, cop, opioid crisis, аудио, radio