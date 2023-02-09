https://sputniknews.com/20230209/scientists-propose-surrounding-earth-with-moon-dust-to-combat-global-warming-1107100407.html

Scientists Propose Surrounding Earth With Moon Dust to Combat Global Warming

Scientists Propose Surrounding Earth With Moon Dust to Combat Global Warming

Global warming might be averted by reducing the power of the sun's radiation reaching the Earth. Some scientists suggest spraying substances into the atmosphere. A new study advocates the use of lunar dust for such purpose.

2023-02-09T03:59+0000

2023-02-09T03:59+0000

2023-02-09T03:52+0000

science & tech

earth

sun

moon

dust

global warming

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/08/1103901604_0:77:1470:904_1920x0_80_0_0_599ffd3d46033470976bd812a9300b04.jpg

Astrophysicists have suggested looking at the option of placing lunar dust into Earth's orbit in order to avoid further climate warming, a newly-published study has detailed.After modeling various trajectories, scientists determined that launching dust from Earth to a specific point between the Earth and the sun would create an effective sun screen. However, this solution would require an excessive amount of money and effort due to gravity and technical issues.As an alternative, authors suggested using lunar dust, believing it could be a cheap and effective way to shade the Earth. Officials modeled a shot of lunar dust from a platform on the moon's surface towards the sun.It turned out that the properties of the lunar dust were just right for it to work effectively. Scientists say that such a solution is much simpler and cheaper than any other of a similar type. However, officials have pointed out that they are not specialists in rocket and climate science, and only offer a new idea as one of the possible options.The study was published Wednesday in the journal PLOS Climate.

https://sputniknews.com/20230104/scientists-reveal-how-life-could-be-detected-on-enceladus-saturns-moon-1106031379.html

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

global warming, lunar dust, how scientists want to cope with climate change, global warming possible solutions how