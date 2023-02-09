International
Deadly Earthquake in Aleppo, Syria
Russia, China Sign Agreement on Gas Supplies Via Far East Route
07:57 GMT 09.02.2023 (Updated: 08:06 GMT 09.02.2023)
A view shows gas metering units at the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. The plant was launched on June 9, 2021
