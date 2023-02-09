https://sputniknews.com/20230209/rec-to-hold-consultation-on-exports-to-turkiye-1107112686.html
REC to Hold Consultation on Exports to Turkiye
REC to Hold Consultation on Exports to Turkiye
The general consultation will evaluate export opportunities to Turkiye for Russian producers, the center reported.
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will hold a general consultation on exporting to Turkiye on February 15 at 10.00 Moscow time.Topics for discussion will include the peculiarities of doing business with Turkish partners, export barriers, promising niches for entering the Turkish market, and opportunities for REC Group tools and support measures to expand exports.Interested parties can register on the REC website.
The Russian Export Center (REC, part of the VEB.RF) will hold a general consultation on exporting to Turkiye on February 15 at 10.00 Moscow time.
"Speakers will include Timur Safin, REC’s representative in the Republic of Turkiye, employees of the export support group of Russian trade missions, representatives of the operator of the demonstration and tasting pavilion of agricultural products in Turkiye," the report said.
Topics for discussion will include the peculiarities of doing business with Turkish partners, export barriers, promising niches for entering the Turkish market, and opportunities for REC Group tools and support measures to expand exports.
Interested parties can register on the REC website.