Lawyer for Hunter Biden Warns Critics of Litigation Over Their Public Statements, Media Reports

A lawyer for Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, sent letters to those who made public statements about his client's infamous laptop, warning them of possible litigation

Last week, media reported that Hunter Biden hired Abbe Lowell, a high-profile lawyer, for his legal team amid Republican party plans to launch an investigation against the US president's son. American newspaper reported that Lowell sent the letter to 14 people, including Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello and others who have publicly criticized Hunted Biden over the laptop story. Ted Goodman, an adviser to Giuliani, stated that the letters were just an "an intimidation tactic." On Wednesday, the US House Oversight Committee held its first hearing in its probe into potential influence peddling, panel chair James Comer said. The committee heard testimony from former Twitter officials about their role in censoring reports about the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election. In October 2020, shortly before the US presidential election, US media began reporting on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, which contained information about his foreign business dealings and images seeming to depict substance abuse and sexual activity.

