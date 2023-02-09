https://sputniknews.com/20230209/french-central-bank-rules-out-recession-in-france-in-2023-1107253779.html

French Central Bank Rules Out Recession in France in 2023

The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, ruled out on Thursday the French economy entering a recession in 2023, predicting weak economic growth instead.

Villeroy de Galhau added that France's economy is slowing down, but it is still afloat, with 0.3% growth expected in 2023. In addition, the bank's head reiterated earlier forecasts, saying that inflation will peak in the first half of the year, after which it will begin to decline again. France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said earlier that annual inflation in France reached 6% in January.

