International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230209/french-central-bank-rules-out-recession-in-france-in-2023-1107253779.html
French Central Bank Rules Out Recession in France in 2023
French Central Bank Rules Out Recession in France in 2023
The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, ruled out on Thursday the French economy entering a recession in 2023, predicting weak economic growth instead.
2023-02-09T12:24+0000
2023-02-09T12:24+0000
world
france
french economy
recession
economic growth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097217948_0:121:1921:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_feb1ecf83afd7e66bf3b7574d0eb160b.jpg
Villeroy de Galhau added that France's economy is slowing down, but it is still afloat, with 0.3% growth expected in 2023. In addition, the bank's head reiterated earlier forecasts, saying that inflation will peak in the first half of the year, after which it will begin to decline again. France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said earlier that annual inflation in France reached 6% in January.
https://sputniknews.com/20230119/1106488751.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097217948_78:0:1841:1322_1920x0_80_0_0_399fc5acc472068806ab92e91856ee72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, french economy, recession, economic growth
france, french economy, recession, economic growth

French Central Bank Rules Out Recession in France in 2023

12:24 GMT 09.02.2023
CC0 / / Recession
Recession - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
PARIS (Sputnik) - The head of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, ruled out on Thursday the French economy entering a recession in 2023, predicting weak economic growth instead.

"You remember that last fall, we were very afraid of a recession in 2023. As of today, I believe that I can rule out it, unless any major event happens in the world again," the bank's governor said on air on the French broadcaster.

Protesters march in Saint-Denis de la Reunion, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2023
Multimedia
Day of Rage: Nationwide Protests Against Pension Reform Engulf France
19 January, 15:24 GMT
Villeroy de Galhau added that France's economy is slowing down, but it is still afloat, with 0.3% growth expected in 2023. In addition, the bank's head reiterated earlier forecasts, saying that inflation will peak in the first half of the year, after which it will begin to decline again.
"We are going to bring inflation back to 2% before the end of next year or the beginning of 2025. This is not only the forecast of the Bank of France and the European Central Bank, but also our commitment," he said.
France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) said earlier that annual inflation in France reached 6% in January.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала