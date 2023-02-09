https://sputniknews.com/20230209/bidens-state-of-the-union-address-failed-to-reassure-skeptics-and-address-americans-pain-points-1107097729.html

Biden's State of the Union Address Failed to Reassure Skeptics and Address Americans' Pain Points

US President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union Address yesterday, shoring up support among Democrats but still failing to overcome political division... 09.02.2023, Sputnik International

Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss domestic politics. US President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union Address yesterday, shoring up support among Democrats but still failing to overcome political division with the GOP which is now calling shots in the lower chamber of US Congress.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited England on Wednesday and urged Britain to deliver warplanes to ensure a victory that would “change the world.”Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Russia Gate. Dan discusses a Consortium News story about Jeff Gerth exposing the "dark heart of the media's coverage" of alleged Russian interference in the US 2016 elections.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Scott talks about his latest Consortium News article recalling a 2022 trip former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made to Moscow, where he held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the time, Bennett said that the two leaders “discussed various aspects of the situation in Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass.” In reality, Bennett's recent disclosures instead suggest that the purpose of his Moscow visit was to "secure a promise from President Putin that Russia would not attempt to kill Zelensky.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Turkey-Syria earthquake. The earthquake death toll is currently over 11,000, and press reports question whether Syrian victims are being overlooked.Gary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss national politics. Gary gives his thoughts about last night's State of the Union address, Sarah Huckabee Sanders' behavior there, and Niki Haley's expected announcement that she will soon campaign for the Republican nomination next week.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Global South. Dan talks about the Peruvian peasant uprising, and Venezuela detecting US spy planes in a flight control zone.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist joins us to discuss China. As China continues with its moon-exploration program, NASA administrator Bill Nelson claims that the US and China are in a "space race," speculating that "it is not beyond the realm of possibility that China may claim parts of the moon as their territory.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

