https://sputniknews.com/20230209/bidens-optimistic-state-of-the-union-address-drifts-far-from-reality-1107093959.html
Biden's Optimistic State of the Union Address Drifts Far From Reality
Biden's Optimistic State of the Union Address Drifts Far From Reality
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe... 09.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-09T04:24+0000
2023-02-09T04:24+0000
2023-02-09T09:24+0000
fault lines
sotu
railroad
uk
eu
joe biden
earthquake
turkey
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107093612_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ad8dec9cf86fa193d52ab3fc5bd2c9b7.png
Biden's Optimistic State of the Union Address Drifts Far From Reality
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Afshin Rattansi - Going Underground RT hostEd Martin - President of Phyllis Schafley EaglesRobert Patillo - Attorney & Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street ProjectJulio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary TimesMaram Susli - Journalist & Contributor to Al-Mayadeen.In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Afshin Rattansi to discuss the ongoing economic woes in Great Britain and Europe, along with the ongoing protests as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team analyzed Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech at the US Congress with guests Ed Martin, Robert Patillo and Julio Rivera.In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Maram Susli about the West’s hypocrisy when it comes to relief efforts after the deadly earthquake that shook Turkiye and Syria.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
eu
turkey
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/08/1107093612_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_de5c684d4970f24abfaa84cf71980fed.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
sotu, railroad, uk, eu, joe biden, earthquake, turkey, syria, аудио, annual state of the nation address, radio
sotu, railroad, uk, eu, joe biden, earthquake, turkey, syria, аудио, annual state of the nation address, radio
Biden's Optimistic State of the Union Address Drifts Far From Reality
04:24 GMT 09.02.2023 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 09.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech.
Afshin Rattansi - Going Underground RT host
Ed Martin - President of Phyllis Schafley Eagles
Robert Patillo - Attorney & Executive Director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's Peachtree Street Project
Julio Rivera - Editorial Director at the Reactionary Times
Maram Susli - Journalist & Contributor to Al-Mayadeen.
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by Afshin Rattansi to discuss the ongoing economic woes in Great Britain and Europe, along with the ongoing protests as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines team analyzed Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech at the US Congress with guests Ed Martin, Robert Patillo and Julio Rivera.
In the last hour, the Fault Lines team spoke with Maram Susli about the West’s hypocrisy when it comes to relief efforts after the deadly earthquake that shook Turkiye and Syria.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.