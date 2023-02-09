International
Two Dead After Gas Explosion Causes Apartment Collapse in Russia's Novosibirsk City - Governor
Two Dead After Gas Explosion Causes Apartment Collapse in Russia's Novosibirsk City - Governor
An apartment block of a five-story building has collapsed in the Russian region of Novosibirsk due to a gas explosion, Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov said on Thursday.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107099441_0:8:840:481_1920x0_80_0_0_cd76a608bf0f35fd4a573ca8fcb5e23b.png
"As a result of a gas explosion, an apartment block of a five-story building on Lineinaya Street in the Zayeltsovsky district collapsed," the governor said on Telegram, adding that he instructed the relevant bodies to organize the rescue operation and provide medical assistance to those injured. Footage shared online has captured emergency response team working to contain the scene, and assist the injured.The governor said that at least two people have died. Earlier, the official noted that four people has sustained injuries. Dozens of others have been evacuated from the site.At least 13 ambulances have arrived on the scene, where first responders are working to clear the rubble and provide first aid to affected residents.
Two Dead After Gas Explosion Causes Apartment Collapse in Russia's Novosibirsk City - Governor

NOVOSIBIRSK (Sputnik) - An apartment block of a five-story building has collapsed in the Russian region of Novosibirsk due to a gas explosion, Novosibirsk Region Governor Andrey Travnikov said on Thursday. At least two people have died.
"As a result of a gas explosion, an apartment block of a five-story building on Lineinaya Street in the Zayeltsovsky district collapsed," the governor said on Telegram, adding that he instructed the relevant bodies to organize the rescue operation and provide medical assistance to those injured.
Footage shared online has captured emergency response team working to contain the scene, and assist the injured.
The governor said that at least two people have died. Earlier, the official noted that four people has sustained injuries. Dozens of others have been evacuated from the site.
At least 13 ambulances have arrived on the scene, where first responders are working to clear the rubble and provide first aid to affected residents.
