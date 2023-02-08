https://sputniknews.com/20230208/putin-calls-for-revision-of-russias-research-development-strategy-1107087751.html

Putin Calls for Revision of Russia's Research-Development Strategy

The strategy of research and development of Russia needs to be revised, as well as approaches to a unified state program in the field of technological development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We need to concentrate our human, financial and infrastructure resources as much as possible on a clearly defined set of priorities. In this regard, I consider it necessary to make appropriate changes to the fundamental document — the research and development strategy" Putin said at a meeting of the Council on Science and Education, adding that "the situation has changed." Putin also suggested "reconsidering our approaches to the activities of the unified state program in the field of scientific and technological development."

