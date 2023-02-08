https://sputniknews.com/20230208/president-biden-is-ready-for-his-sotu-address-1107059105.html
President Biden is Ready for His SOTU Address
President Biden is Ready for His SOTU Address
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the death toll of the Turkey-Syria rising to over 6,500, and China...
President Biden is Ready for his SOTU Address
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the death toll of the Turkey-Syria rising to over 6,500, and China requesting its weather balloon returned.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Boris Johnson Represents Ukraine Now, BBC Corruption, and Boris Johnson Involved in a BBC ScandalManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Xenophobia Towards China, Joe Biden's SOTU, and Tucker Carlson on ChinaIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about the Princess of Thailand in a coma, British citizens charged for watching the BBC, and the Thai government expected to end Pfizer contracts. Ian commented on the news of the Princess of Thailand and the government of Thailand worried about the Pfizer vaccines. Ian spoke about Boris Johnson's adovacay for Ukraine and Johnson demanding more American support for Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Manila Chan about the alleged Chinese spy balloon, the US economy, and Biden pushing for more support for Ukraine. Manila discussed the American view of China and the possible psyop surrounding the Chinese weather balloon. Manila spoke about Joe Biden's State of the Union and the family of Tyree Nichols invited to attend. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
President Biden is Ready for His SOTU Address
01:36 GMT 08.02.2023 (Updated: 09:37 GMT 08.02.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the death toll of the Turkey-Syria rising to over 6,500, and China requesting its weather balloon returned.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Boris Johnson Represents Ukraine Now, BBC Corruption, and Boris Johnson Involved in a BBC Scandal
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | Xenophobia Towards China, Joe Biden's SOTU, and Tucker Carlson on China
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ian Shilling about the Princess of Thailand in a coma, British citizens charged for watching the BBC, and the Thai government expected to end Pfizer contracts. Ian commented on the news of the Princess of Thailand and the government of Thailand worried about the Pfizer vaccines. Ian spoke about Boris Johnson's adovacay for Ukraine and Johnson demanding more American support for Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Manila Chan about the alleged Chinese spy balloon, the US economy, and Biden pushing for more support for Ukraine. Manila discussed the American view of China and the possible psyop surrounding the Chinese weather balloon. Manila spoke about Joe Biden's State of the Union and the family of Tyree Nichols invited to attend.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.