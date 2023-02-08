International
Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Speaks at UNSC Meeting on Ukraine
Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Speaks at UNSC Meeting on Ukraine
UN Security Council meets in New York City to discuss 'threats to international peace and security'.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from New York City where the UN Security Council is meeting at Russia's request to discuss the crisis in Ukraine on Wednesday 8 February. British musician and co-founder of legendary rock band Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, is expected to deliver a speech during the meeting. The musician has repeatedly said that Ukraine has been ruled by radical nationalists who brought the country to the brink of disaster.Since the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine, western countries have plied Kiev with military support, and Waters has been critical of them, saying they were "pouring oil on the fire".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Speaks at UNSC Meeting on Ukraine

15:04 GMT 08.02.2023
