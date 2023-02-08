https://sputniknews.com/20230208/mexican-anesthesiologist-accused-of-killing-people-with-fungal-meningitis-prosecutor-1107070120.html
Mexican Anesthesiologist Accused of Killing People With Fungal Meningitis: Prosecutor
Mexican Anesthesiologist Accused of Killing People With Fungal Meningitis: Prosecutor
A fungal meningitis outbreak in hospitals in the Mexican state of Durango that has killed 35 people was allegedly caused by an anesthesiologist who misused drugs during gynecological obstetric and prosthetic replacement procedures
2023-02-08T07:48+0000
2023-02-08T07:48+0000
2023-02-08T07:48+0000
americas
mexico
infection
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/69/1077226991_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b3ad7c0ed955b93ee0035253e5caea86.jpg
"This specialist is detained on charges of criminal negligence, that is, negligent homicide, although the charges may be reclassified as premeditated murder during the investigation," Yadira said in an interview with local broadcaster Formula. The first information about the outbreak appeared in early November 2022. On November 8, the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) issued an order to seize four batches of the anesthetic Bupivacaine, which was initially recognized as a source of infection in four regional hospitals. A total of 79 people were infected, 35 of whom died. The investigation found that the detained anesthesiologist, who worked at all four hospitals, was directly linked to the identified cases. It became known that he injected patients with drugs from open ampoules and even arrived at work with pre-filled syringes, combining his drugs with hospital ones. Two regional officials - the head of the COFEPRIS and the inspector, who added false information into the reports on the work of subsequently closed hospitals - were also detained, the prosecutor added.
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107722/69/1077226991_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_88912e6abdc8236bf9525f04eae52cfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fungal meningitis outbreak, gynecological obstetric and prosthetic replacement procedures
fungal meningitis outbreak, gynecological obstetric and prosthetic replacement procedures
Mexican Anesthesiologist Accused of Killing People With Fungal Meningitis: Prosecutor
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A fungal meningitis outbreak in hospitals in the Mexican state of Durango that has killed 35 people was allegedly caused by an anesthesiologist who misused drugs during gynecological obstetric and prosthetic replacement procedures, Durango State Prosecutor Sonia Yadira de la Garza said on Wednesday.
"This specialist is detained on charges of criminal negligence, that is, negligent homicide, although the charges may be reclassified as premeditated murder during the investigation," Yadira said in an interview with local broadcaster Formula.
The first information about the outbreak appeared in early November 2022. On November 8, the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (COFEPRIS) issued an order to seize four batches of the anesthetic Bupivacaine, which was initially recognized as a source of infection
in four regional hospitals. A total of 79 people were infected, 35 of whom died.
The investigation found that the detained anesthesiologist, who worked at all four hospitals, was directly linked to the identified cases. It became known that he injected patients with drugs from open ampoules and even arrived at work with pre-filled syringes, combining his drugs with hospital ones.
Two regional officials - the head of the COFEPRIS and the inspector, who added false information into the reports on the work of subsequently closed hospitals - were also detained, the prosecutor added.