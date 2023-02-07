The Chinese Balloon, Turkey Deals With Major Earthquake, and More Calls for Censorship
04:45 GMT 07.02.2023 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 07.02.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including a 7.8 earthquake striking Turkey, and a Maryland Neo-Nazi couple being arrested for planning to attack power grid stations.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Rage Against the War Machine, The Anti-War Movement is Weak, and The Russians are Destroying the Ukrainian Military
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Biden Administration Lies about Everything, Interventionism, and China
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the problems with the anti-war movement, saber rattling with China, and the daily threat of cancel culture. Scott commented on the effectiveness of the Wagner group and how poorly prepared the American military has become. Scott talked about the funders who overtook the anti-war movement and the ways propaganda is used to incite war.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the aggressiveness of China, the lack of strength from the Biden administration, and the domestic problems within America. Tyler discussed the ways China has infiltrated America and the propaganda surrounding the Chinese balloon. Tyler commented on the British Monarchy and the threat of Great Britain against America.
