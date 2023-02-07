https://sputniknews.com/20230207/protesters-gather-in-paris-to-rally-against-pension-reform--1107044546.html

Protesters Gather in Paris to Rally Against Pension Reform

third mass rally organized by workers’ unions against the government’s pension reforms.

2023-02-07T13:52+0000

Sputnik goes live from Paris as the third mass rally organized by workers’ unions against the government’s pension reform is taking place on Tuesday, February 7.Demonstrations are expected nationwide, with disruption to public transport, healthcare and education, among other sectors.Two nationwide strikes have since taken place in France as people protest the reform. The first nationwide strike against pension reform took place across France on January 19, during which eight of the country's largest trade unions held more than 200 demonstrations. An estimated 1 million people took part in the protests, the French Interior Ministry said. On January 31, over 87,000 people reportedly took part in the second demonstration against pension reform held in Paris.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2023

