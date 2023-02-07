https://sputniknews.com/20230207/its-a-bird-its-a-plane-its-a-chinese-spy-balloon-1107024610.html
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's a Chinese Spy Balloon?
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's a Chinese Spy Balloon?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the... 07.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-07T04:24+0000
2023-02-07T04:24+0000
2023-02-07T09:45+0000
fault lines
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
naftali bennett
dnc
joe biden
china
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107024464_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3ddba282bfc9c4248adb42e5a94c9f70.png
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a Chinese spy balloon?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the recent statements by ex-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the botched Russian-Ukrainian peace talks last Spring.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystJeremy Kuzmarov - Political Analyst & AuthorIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by military analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Naftali Bennett's recent comments about the US and its allies sabotaging the Ukrainian-Russian peace talks in the Spring 2022.In the second hour, the Fault Lines team discussed the protests at the Democratic National Convention and the attempts by President Joe Biden to change the election process for the Democratic primaries.In the last hour, the Fault Lines team talked with political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov about the so-called "Chinese spy balloon" that was recently shot down by a US F-22 Raptor and the media coverage of this event.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/06/1107024464_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_69330b41b673920adf7d94459c47644b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, naftali bennett, dnc, joe biden, china, аудио, radio
ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, naftali bennett, dnc, joe biden, china, аудио, radio
It's a Bird! It's a Plane! It's a Chinese Spy Balloon?
04:24 GMT 07.02.2023 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 07.02.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide array of domestic and international topics, including the recent statements by ex-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the botched Russian-Ukrainian peace talks last Spring.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Jeremy Kuzmarov - Political Analyst & Author
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by military analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss Naftali Bennett's recent comments about the US and its allies sabotaging the Ukrainian-Russian peace talks in the Spring 2022.
In the second hour, the Fault Lines team discussed the protests at the Democratic National Convention and the attempts by President Joe Biden to change the election process for the Democratic primaries.
In the last hour, the Fault Lines team talked with political analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov about the so-called "Chinese spy balloon" that was recently shot down by a US F-22 Raptor and the media coverage of this event.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.