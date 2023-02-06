https://sputniknews.com/20230206/kremlin-wont-disclose-details-of-putin-bennett-talks-after-ex-israeli-pms-bombshell-interview-1107012769.html

Kremlin Won't Disclose Details of Putin-Bennett Talks After Ex-Israeli PM's Bombshell Interview

The ex-Israeli Prime Minister said in an interview, published on Sunday, that the ceasefire talks between Kiev and Moscow were tanked by the western countries.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has addressed talks between Vladimir Putin and then-Israeli PM Naftali Bennett regarding the Ukrainian crisis.The official, however, declined to provide any details in regarding Bennett's recent interview, noting that Moscow is not in favor of disclosing the details of the talks between the leaders.In an interview with Israeli journalist Hanoch Daum published on Sunday, Bennett shared his recollections of his contact with Putin in 2021 and after the start of the special operation in Ukraine in 2022.According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky only left his hideout and filmed his "I'm not afraid" selfie video from the presidential office after Bennett said Putin wouldn't target him.He stressed that both Kiev and Moscow were ready to make some concessions, however, "there was a legitimate decision by the West to keep striking Putin," which put an end to the negotiations and deepened the crisis.According to Bennett, Russia and Ukraine were pragmatic, with France and Germany also opting for a compromise on the conflict; however, then-UK PM Boris Johnson went all-in on an aggressive approach.This sheds light on Johnson's 2022 visit to Kiev, after which the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were disrupted.

