Mass Brawl Over Window Seat On Airplane At Brazil Airport

There was a fight between 15 people from two families, when boarding a flight from San Paolo. It started when one woman didn't want to give up her seat to the other so that the latter could sit next to her disabled son.

A mass brawl involving 15 people took place on board a Brazilian Gol Airlines flight due to leave Salvador, Brazil for São Paulo on Thursday, February 2. The cause of the conflict, according to media reports, was a mother's inability to sit next to her disabled son.The incident occurred while passengers were boarding flight in São Paulo, according to Simple Flying. The conflict arose between two families, when one of the passengers asked the other to swap seats on the plane, so the first could have sat with her special needs child. The latter refused the request, which enraged the former and she started to attack her. The quarrel between the two passengers quickly escalated into a mass fistfight involving total of 15 family members.The GOL Airlines' representative commented the incident to US media as following:The footage of the fight, which has hit the internet, shows people shouting at each other, hitting each other and pulling each other's hair. The heat of the fight reached its peak when one of the participants exposed her breasts due to her top slipping down as a result of the active movement.After some time, the flight attendants managed to take control of the situation.All participants of the brawl were escorted off the aircraft. After a delay of almost two hours, the plane still flew to Sao Paulo, but without the rowdies.

