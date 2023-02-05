International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230205/live-updates-air-raid-warnings-issued-in-several-ukrainian-regions---authorities-1106984305.html
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
2023-02-05T07:08+0000
2023-02-05T07:08+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106114423_0:142:2721:1672_1920x0_80_0_0_f578db27e8e981aa5868b44ef5b1d0e3.jpg
ukraine
russia
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/07/1106114423_150:0:2569:1814_1920x0_80_0_0_2d36c93e96ccf33a95fe009df3d1d1e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, western support of ukraine, situation in ukraine, what is going on with ukraine, what happened in ukraine
russia's special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, western support of ukraine, situation in ukraine, what is going on with ukraine, what happened in ukraine
Aftermath of the shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

07:08 GMT 05.02.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 following the request of the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Ukraine.
Since October 2022, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services. Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine every day over the past months.
Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
07:10 GMT 05.02.2023
Head of North Ossetia Menyailo Came Under Fire in Zaporozhye Region
07:08 GMT 05.02.2023
Danish Mercenaries Implicated in Ukraine Conflict - Russian Ambassador
Danish mercenaries have been spotted taking part in the Ukraine conflict, and Copenhagen does not hamper their recruitment, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin told Sputnik.

"Danish mercenaries also 'popped up' in Ukraine. The Danish government did not prevent them from being recruited by the Ukrainian embassy in Copenhagen, although such activities are contrary to the status of a diplomatic mission," Barbin said.
07:08 GMT 05.02.2023
Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities
Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Sunday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.

Air raid alerts went off at around 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in the regions of Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Cherkasy, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region.

Earlier in the day, Oleg Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkov region, informed residents about explosions and asked to take cover in shelters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала