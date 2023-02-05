LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Since October 2022, Russia has been carrying out precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, in retaliation for Ukraine's terrorist attacks, including an assault against the Crimean Bridge, performed by Ukrainian intel services. Air raid alerts have been sounded in Ukraine every day over the past months.
Western countries increased their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation.
In January, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. The United States said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
