LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Air Raid Warnings Issued in Several Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

Air raid warnings were issued in several regions across Ukraine on Sunday morning, according to the digital transformation ministry's live map.



Air raid alerts went off at around 11 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) in the regions of Chernigov, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkov, Cherkasy, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in the Kiev-controlled parts of the Zaporozhye region.



Earlier in the day, Oleg Synyehubov, governor of the Kharkov region, informed residents about explosions and asked to take cover in shelters.