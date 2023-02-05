https://sputniknews.com/20230205/chinas-lantern-festival-celebration-kicks-off-in-beijing-1106984942.html

China's Lantern Festival Celebration Kicks Off in Beijing

China's Lantern Festival Celebration Kicks Off in Beijing

In 2023, the Chinese New Year fell on 22 January, marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac

2023-02-05T09:49+0000

2023-02-05T09:49+0000

2023-02-05T09:49+0000

world

chinese new year

china

lantern festival

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/10/1106389830_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_25498a71b1a7f35b96633e10c094c6e0.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Beijing Park for the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival. The streets are decorated with the colorful lanterns to mark the end of the two-week-long New Year celebrations.The tradition of lighting colorful lanterns on this day is an ancient one, going back more than 2,000 years.The Lantern Festival is said to have been established by Emperor Ming of Han, who learnt that monks were lighting lanterns as a way of worshiping the Buddha. The ruler liked the tradition, so he ordered all the faithful, monasteries and temples to do the same.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

China's Lantern Festival Celebration Kicks Off in Beijing China's Lantern Festival Celebration Kicks Off in Beijing 2023-02-05T09:49+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese new year, spring festival