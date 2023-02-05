China's Lantern Festival Celebration Kicks Off in Beijing

https://sputniknews.com/20230205/chinas-lantern-festival-celebration-kicks-off-in-beijing-1106984942.html
In 2023, the Chinese New Year fell on 22 January, marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac
Sputnik comes live from Beijing Park for the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival. The streets are decorated with the colorful lanterns to mark the end of the two-week-long New Year celebrations.The tradition of lighting colorful lanterns on this day is an ancient one, going back more than 2,000 years.The Lantern Festival is said to have been established by Emperor Ming of Han, who learnt that monks were lighting lanterns as a way of worshiping the Buddha. The ruler liked the tradition, so he ordered all the faithful, monasteries and temples to do the same.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
chinese new year, spring festival
chinese new year, spring festival
In 2023, the Chinese New Year fell on 22 January, marking the start of the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac.
Sputnik comes live from Beijing Park for the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival. The streets are decorated with the colorful lanterns to mark the end of the two-week-long New Year celebrations.
The tradition of lighting colorful lanterns on this day is an ancient one, going back more than 2,000 years.
The Lantern Festival is said to have been established by Emperor Ming of Han, who learnt that monks were lighting lanterns as a way of worshiping the Buddha. The ruler liked the tradition, so he ordered all the faithful, monasteries and temples to do the same.
