https://sputniknews.com/20230204/news-wrap-up-decoupling-from-china-is-fatally-flawed-trump-opposes-ukraine-proxy-conflict-1106964420.html

News Wrap-Up; Decoupling From China is Fatally Flawed; Trump Opposes Ukraine Proxy Conflict

News Wrap-Up; Decoupling From China is Fatally Flawed; Trump Opposes Ukraine Proxy Conflict

Former President Donald Trump is speaking out on the danger of continuing the Ukraine proxy conflict. 04.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-04T09:17+0000

2023-02-04T09:17+0000

2023-02-04T09:17+0000

the critical hour

uhuru movement

donald trump

ukraine

tyre nichols

china

baloon

twitter

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/04/1106964274_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a731b426906ec0a210506abe6d7a2fb0.png

News Wrap Up; Decoupling From China is Fatally Flawed; Trump Opposes Ukraine War Former President Donald Trump is speaking out on the danger of continuing the Ukraine proxy conflict.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the important news stories of the week. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the US about escalating the conflict. Also, the latest Twitter files expose ushers in the death of Russiagate and Sergey Lavrov lays out Russia's priorities for ending the Ukraine conflict.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the important economic stories of the week. Restaurants are struggling to find workers as the US labor shortage takes hold. Also, the GOP pushes austerity and the Fed raises rates again.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss the important news stories of the week. The neocon aims to decouple the US economy from its top trading partner is an absurd and fatally flawed concept. Also, there is a new controversy about a Chinese balloon.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Public confidence in the police drops after the Tyre Nichols beating tape surfaces. Also, Harvard is shutting down its social media misinformation project and Ilhan Omar talks about Israel and Palestine.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. "Robin Hood" strikes are taking hold in France as workers act to give government services to the poor. Also, the Twitter files reveal the Hamilton 68 fraud and the FBI is attacking the African People Socialist Party in a move reminiscent of cointelpro.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

uhuru movement, donald trump, ukraine, tyre nichols, china, baloon, twitter, аудио, radio