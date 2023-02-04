International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in All Regions of Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in All Regions of Ukraine
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
2023
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in All Regions of Ukraine

07:30 GMT 04.02.2023
Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics to protect their citizens in the wake of increased attacks from Kiev.
Since October 2022, the Russian military has been performing precision strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure in response to Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory, particularly the bombing of the Crimean Bridge carried out by Ukrainian intelligence services.
Over the past months, air raid alerts have been sounded in regions of Ukraine every day, with many parts of the country experiencing power cuts.
The United States, Britain and the EU ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia started its special military operation.
Last week, Germany pledged to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine, after being repeatedly urged to do so by some of its EU and NATO allies. Washington said it would send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks and eight M88 recovery vehicles, noting that the delivery would take considerable time.
08:20 GMT 04.02.2023
MoD: Russia Returns 63 Military Men From Kiev-Controlled Territory
A total of 63 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a complex negotiation process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of a complex negotiation process, 63 servicemen of the Russian armed forces were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. All military personnel are currently on the territory of Russia," the statement read.
The ministry specified that thanks to the mediation of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, it was possible to return people belonging to the "sensitive category."
The soldiers were provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact relatives.
