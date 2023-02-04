LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Alert Declared in All Regions of Ukraine

MoD: Russia Returns 63 Military Men From Kiev-Controlled Territory

A total of 63 Russian military personnel returned home from the Ukraine-controlled territories as a result of a complex negotiation process, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As a result of a complex negotiation process, 63 servicemen of the Russian armed forces were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. All military personnel are currently on the territory of Russia," the statement read.

The ministry specified that thanks to the mediation of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, it was possible to return people belonging to the "sensitive category."

The soldiers were provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as the opportunity to contact relatives.