House Passage of Anti-Socialism Resolution Reveals Ruling Class Fears

House Passes McCarthyist Anti-Socialism Resolution, Court Hears Challenge To UK Weapons Sales, Super Bowl Highlights Racism In QB Selection 04.02.2023

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Nick Stender, a teacher and an activist with Reds in Ed to discuss the approval of a resolution denouncing socialism in the House of Representatives, the likely purpose of this resolution as an attack on social programs, why this resolution is coming up now as conditions continue to worsen for poor and working people, and the lack of resistance from most Democrats to this resolution.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Mohamed Elmaazi, a UK-based freelance journalist, and contributor to numerous outlets including The Dissenter, Jacobin, The Canary and Electronic Intifada to discuss a court challenge to the UK’s weapons sales and assistance to Saudi Arabia related to the Saudi intervention in Yemen, how the UK is justifying its support for Saudi Arabia and contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and what results might come out of this court case and the future of the UK-Saudi relationship.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the NFL attempting to stop teams from asking inappropriate questions to prospects in the pre-draft process, the upcoming Super Bowl and what it highlights about the issue of Black quarterbacks and racism in the NFL, and an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Las Vegas Aces WNBA team after forward Dearica Hamby accused management of mistreating her after she announced her pregnancy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the latest season of the crime drama “Godfather of Harlem” and how it relates to the political nature of pop culture, the complexity displayed in the HBO series “The Sopranos,” the planned clearing of a homeless encampment in Washington, DC and how it reveals the inhumanity of the capitalist approach to homelessness, and Jim Clyburn’s recent comments on compromising on potential police reform bills.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

