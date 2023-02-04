https://sputniknews.com/20230204/blinkens-china-bail-ireland-house-socialism-vote-northeast-freeze-1106960936.html

Blinken's China Bail, Ireland, House Socialism Vote, Northeast Freeze

Jounralist and writer Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Washington’s reaction to a Chinese weather balloon over the midwest, the US’s general ramping up of tensions with Beijing, a defamation suit filed against Hunter Biden, and Ukraine being rejected by the European Union.Irish political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly discusses the political crisis in North of Ireland after Brexit, the pursuit of truth and reconciliation for the Irish Troubles era, and Irish reunification.Founder of Real Progressive, host of the podcast Macro n Cheese and leading activist and evangelist for Modern Monetary Theory Steve Grumbine discusses the January Job report, the volatile situation around the early polls for the GOP primary, Congress voting to condemn socialism, the Republican House attempt to implement term limits, and Allan Wesselberg charged with fraud as he continues to refuse testimony on Trump.Tina Moulis discusses the record-breaking cold approaching the US Northeast Region, how New Englanders are preparing for the freeze, how local governments are (or aren’t) preparing to take care of homeless residents, and what exactly wood pellets are.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a bulletproof SUV entering the consumer market, a cheesy sleep study, and the rescue of the kidnapped monkeys in Dallas.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

