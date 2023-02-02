https://sputniknews.com/20230202/russia-has-biowarfare-docs-nato-disarmament-tucker-carlson-says-investigate-epstein-death-1106900063.html

Russia Has Biowarfare Docs; NATO Disarmament; Tucker Carlson Says Investigate Epstein Death

Russia Has Biowarfare Docs; NATO Disarmament; Tucker Carlson Says Investigate Epstein Death

The Russian Ministry of Defense is claiming to have a massive tranche of documents related to US biowarfare activities in Ukraine. 02.02.2023, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US plans for another two billion dollars in military hardware for Ukraine as Poland rejects the idea of fighter jets to the Nazi regime.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the EU. Germany risks disaster as the symbolism of German tanks being used by Nazis to attack Russia creates an uncomfortable dynamic. Also, Russia is sending tank-killing robots to Ukraine to attack the latest NATO shipment of arms.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Dr. Rasmus discusses the long-term effects of the decline of neoliberal capitalism. Also, the UK economy is being hurt far more than Russia by the US/NATO/EU sanctions.Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, and author of "The Tragedy of Ukraine," joins us to discuss foreign policy. The Russian Ministry of Defense is claiming to have a massive tranche of documents related to US biowarfare activities in Ukraine. Also, Russia is looking to expand its alliance with China and NATO is being systematically disarmed.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg is arguing that China is a threat to the Atlantic block as he aligns European policy with US neocons. Also, the Egyptian Prime Minister passed a message from Tony Blinken to Sergey Lavrov.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister is arguing that he prefers war over a deal with Iran. Also, the Israeli government is calling for collective punishment of Palestinians.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss Julian Assange and Jeffrey Epstein. Tucker Carlson is calling for an investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein. Also, the US empire is using its vast power and resources to persecute Julian Assange.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Global South. The UN human rights chief has called for the suspension of US sanctions against Venezuela. Also, the political crisis in Peru deepens.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

